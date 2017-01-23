Tigers pay tribute to fallen WSU officer Rose
DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers paid tribute to fallen Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose during the team's winter caravan on Friday. Tigers players and coaches stopped at the WSU Police Department because police are such a big part of the Tigers' family.
