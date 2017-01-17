Tigers' Ian Kinsler has an outside shot at the Baseball Hall of Fame
After 15 years of agonizing over Alan Trammell's lackluster Hall of Fame vote totals, the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement seems a bit mundane for Detroit Tigers fans. Sure, we can speculate on whether Ivan Rodriguez will be inducted this year - he's currently sitting at 78.8 percent of the public vote - but he will eventually get in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bless You Boys.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC