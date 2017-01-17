Tigers announce 2017 spring training ...

Tigers announce 2017 spring training radio and TV broadcast dates

19 hrs ago

The schedule for this year's spring training radio and TV broadcast has been released. On Tuesday, the Tigers announced that 21 games would be on radio, either via 97.1 FM, or at 1270 AM.

