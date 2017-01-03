Tigers agree on Minors deals with 22 players
The Tigers agreed to terms with 22 players on Minor League contracts Tuesday, including seven who have been invited to the club's Major League Spring Training camp. Achter, 28, split time in 2016 between the Angels and Triple-A Salt Lake.
