Report: Ian Kinsler could be a fallback option for Dodgers
According to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo , Tigers' infielder Ian Kinsler could be a "possible fallback option" for the Dodgers if talks with Twins' second baseman Brian Dozier continue to stall. This isn't the first time the two have been connected, as the Dodgers reportedly made inquiries on Kinsler as early as last November .
