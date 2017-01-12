Outfield continuity bodes well for Braves
The Braves used 14 different starting outfielders over the course of the 267 games that were played from the start of the 2015 season through Aug. 1 of this past season. Their only players to make at least 75 starts as an outfielder within this span were Nick Markakis and Cameron Maybin , who spent the entirety of the '16 season on the Tigers' roster.
