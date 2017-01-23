Michael Fulmer picks up Rookie of the Year hardware in New York ceremony
He flew to New York to accept the American League Rookie of the Year Award at a banquet Saturday night. Most Valuable Players Mike Trout and Kris Bryant were also honored, along with Cy Young Award winners Rick Porcello and Max Scherzer.
