Joe Jimenez, Mike Gerber among Tigers invited to spring training

Closer Joe Jimenez and outfielder Mike Gerber are among the Detroit Tigers prospects who will be invited to spring training next month, the team announced Wednesday. The 22 non-roster invitees include 10 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and four outfielders.

