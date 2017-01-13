Jim Leyland hopes to increase American interest in WBC
Two days following the 2013 American League Championship Series , and two months shy of his 69th birthday, Jim Leyland decided 22 seasons as a manager was enough. And so, saying "the fuel was getting a little low," he announced his retirement.
