Ex-Tiger Jarrod Saltalamacchia signs with Toronto Blue Jays

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: MLive.com

Saltalamacchia reportedly signed a minor-league contract that will be worth up to $1.5 million if he makes the team. Signed a year ago to replace Alex Avila, who left in free agency for the Chicago White Sox, Saltalamacchia got off to a hot start, but hit just .110 after Aug. 1. Saltalamacchia was one of only three Major League free agents for the Tigers .

