Detroit Tigers to Host Texas Rangers on Espn Sunday Night Baseball, 5/21
ESPN today announced its game selection for the May 21 edition of SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL presented by Taco Bell: the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera will host the Texas Rangers and Adrian Beltre at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The voice of Sunday Night Baseball, Dan Shulman, will provide commentary with analysts Jessica Mendoza and Aaron Boone and reporter Buster Olney.
