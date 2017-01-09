Detroit Tigers Reportedly Sign Sean Halton and Gabriel Quintana to Minors Deals
Detroit Tigers could be seeing some new faces serve as depth pieces for the team. First baseman Sean Halton and third baseman Gabriel Quintana have reportedly inked minors deals with Detroit.
