Detroit Tigers: Predicting a Big Sell-Off at the Trade Deadline

With the call to reduce Detroit Tigers payroll in the next few years and very little done in this off-season, the Trade Deadline on July 31 could dramatically change the look of the team. MLB expert, Ken Rosenthal is predicting that the Tigers and the Kansas City Royals will fall out of contention on August 1, 2017 due to big sell-offs the day before.big sell-offs the day before.

