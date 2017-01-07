Detroit Tigers: Francisco Rodriguez is a Closer for the Ages
As a member of the Detroit Tigers, Francisco Rodriguez is in good company playing alongside other statistical leaders and future Hall of Fame players. Along with fellow Detroit Tigers like Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera , Rodriguez should be in the conversation as a player who could eventually reach the Hall of Fame.
