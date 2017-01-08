Detroit Tigers: Angel Nesbitt Outrighted to Toledo After Clearing Waivers
Detroit Tigers reliever Angel Nesbitt is headed to Toledo. The 26-year-old, right-handed pitcher will head to the minors after recently being designated for assignment.
