Detroit Tigers 2017 player preview: Jordan Zimmermann

Remember in 2014 when the Detroit Tigers pitching staff consisted of Justin Verlander , Rick Porcello , David Price , Max Scherzer , and Anibal Sanchez ? Looking back at that rotation now, it's mind blowing to me that Detroit didn't win the World Series, let alone even make it there. Sheesh do you realize how many of those pitchers have won a Cy Young within the last 5-10 years? It's practically unheard of.

