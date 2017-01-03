Could WBC rule open door for more aces?

1 hr ago Read more: Major League Baseball

A long-anticipated World Baseball Classic rule change is official: WBC organizers have created a 10-member "designated pitcher pool," from which national teams may add up to two pitchers following each round of the tournament, a source confirmed to MLB.com. The Americans' wooing of three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw has been an open secret for months.

