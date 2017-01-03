Boston Red Sox will give Blake Swihart chance to win starting job...

Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart is seen in the dugout during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Detroit. Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski appeared on SiriusXM's Fantasy Sports Radio today and he said Blake Swihart has a chance to win the starting catcher job out of spring training.

