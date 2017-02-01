Abad, Red Sox argue MLB's 1st arbitration case of year
In this Aug. 21, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Fernando Abad pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit. The Red Sox have gone to arbitration with left-hander Abad, Major League Baseball's first hearing this year and the team's first since 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC