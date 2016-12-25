Verlander found way to fix wrapping p...

Verlander found way to fix wrapping paper problem

Sunday Dec 25

Verlander found way to fix wrapping paper problem Detroit Tigers hurler Justin Verlander had a problem. It would appear he wrapped some Christmas... Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hl1vsm It would appear he wrapped some Christmas gifts as the holiday approached, but he realized he used wrapping paper that was more appropriate for a different celebration: My profile pic is face I made when I realized... who the hell puts the bday paper with the Christmas paper?! #Kate pic.twitter.com/F3Uaxxl9fK Oops.

