Tigers bring back Presley on Minor League deal
While the Tigers remain quiet on Major League moves heading into the holidays, their stream of Minor League transactions continues as they try to build depth in their system and center-field options in their Spring Training camp. That now includes outfielder Alex Presley , who spent a brief stint in Detroit this past season.
