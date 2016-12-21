Tigers bring back catcher Alex Avila with $2M, 1-year deal
Avila tells The Associated Press he is excited for the opportunity to back up James McCann. He says his family, including Tigers general manager Al Avila, will have something other than Christmas to celebrate this weekend at his home in Florida.
