Scherzer's 20-strikeout gem one for t...

Scherzer's 20-strikeout gem one for the ages

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Washington Nationals

It was not until after the eighth inning on what would become a history-making Wednesday night at Nationals Park that Max Scherzer glanced at the scoreboard and realized what he was in the midst of. Once he saw his strikeout total, then 18, he began to think about the history in his grasp for the ninth inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Nationals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC