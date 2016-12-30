MLB Expiring Contracts: Managers and Bosses on the Hot Seat
When it comes to MLB contracts, especially those with impending expiration dates leading to free agency, most of the attention is devoted to the players. But just as intriguing and explosive on the teams we follow are the contract expirations of managers and front office personnel.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher?
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus?
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
