Justin Upton's first year with the Detroit Tigers was a rollercoaster
During the first half of the 2016 regular season, Justin Upton was headed way downhill. His strikeout total was nearly three times as much as his RBI count, his batting average was a hefty .235, and his brother Melvin Upton Jr. had more home runs than he did, when Melvin only hit five back in 2015.
