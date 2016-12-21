If Alex Avila is too pricey, what catchers are left on market for Tigers?
If the Miami Marlins are paying A.J. Ellis $2.5 million in 2017 to be their backup catcher, what is Alex Avila worth on the free-agent market? It's a question that Avila probably pondered earlier this month when Ellis signed his deal. It likely also attracted the notice of his dad, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila.
