If Alex Avila is too pricey, what catchers are left on market for Tigers?

Monday Dec 19

If the Miami Marlins are paying A.J. Ellis $2.5 million in 2017 to be their backup catcher, what is Alex Avila worth on the free-agent market? It's a question that Avila probably pondered earlier this month when Ellis signed his deal. It likely also attracted the notice of his dad, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila.

