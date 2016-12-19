Happy Birthday to Al Kaline
Our very own "Mr. Tiger" turns a sweet 82 today and that is something always worth celebrating. Kaline started and ended his 22-year MLB career with the Detroit Tigers, earning the title of "Mr. Tiger" rightfully so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher?
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus?
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC