Former MLB general manager Randy Smith joins Fighters as senior adviser

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Japan Times

Ex-major league general manager Randy Smith will be a senior adviser to the GM and major league scouting director to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, the Pacific League club announced Thursday. Smith, the general manager for the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers , rejoined the Padres front office in 2003, but was fired in October.

