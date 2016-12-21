Dickerson wins Harwell Lifetime Achievement Award
Tigers radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson has been honored with the prestigious award that bears the name of his predecessor and mentor. The Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association presented Dickerson with the Ernie Harwell Lifetime Achievement Award.
