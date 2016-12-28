Detroit Tigers Rumors: Should Justin ...

Detroit Tigers Rumors: Should Justin Wilson Be Retained Or Traded?

One member of the Detroit Tigers who has come up in trade rumors this offseason has been relief pitcher Justin Wilson . Wilson could either be an attractive trade chip or an important member of the Tigers' bullpen in 2017.

