Boston Red Sox trade rumors: Diamondbacks interested in Blake Swihart, Christian Vazquez
Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart is seen in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Detroit. The Diamondbacks are on the prowl for some help at catcher, and Arizona general manager Mike Hazen has reportedly inquired on Boston's promising crop of young backstops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher?
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus?
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC