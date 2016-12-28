Atlanta Braves Morning Chop: Baseball's Unfortunate Trend
Oct 2, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones hugs left fielder Matt Kemp before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports The labor rules negotiated via ownership and players has created exactly the kind of system that fans lament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher?
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus?
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC