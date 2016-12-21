Angels retooling, looking to compete in 2017
The Angels rolled into the Winter Meetings in December with a plan to fill the holes in their roster for 2017 and hopes that they'd get better and maybe a bit -- or a lot? -- luckier when it comes to injuries. They like their core of position players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher?
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus?
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC