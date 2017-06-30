Verlander's streak ends after 331 games with a strikeout
Justin Verlander's streak of 331 games with at least one strikeout ended Sunday when he was knocked out of Detroit's matchup against Cleveland in the fourth inning. Verlander was tied with Curt Schilling for the sixth-longest streak since 1913.
Star Tribune
