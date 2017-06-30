Tempers flare briefly in Indians-Tigers nightcap
Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann hit Cleveland's Carlos Santana with a pitch in the fifth inning, and the benches and bullpens slowly began to empty before order was quickly restored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. Jose Iglesias had been hit in the arm by a pitch from Indians starter Carlos Carrasco the previous inning.
