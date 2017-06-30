Merritt induces double play, leads Columbus to 1-0 win over Indianapolis
Ryan Merritt got Jordan Luplow to hit into a double play in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 1-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday. The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning.
