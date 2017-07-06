La Jolla's Bradley Zimmer living a dream with Indians

Center fielder Bradley Zimmer of the Cleveland Indians lays out to catch a fly ball in the first game of a doubleheader during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Center fielder Bradley Zimmer of the Cleveland Indians lays out to catch a fly ball in the first game of a doubleheader during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.