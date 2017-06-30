Justin Verlander's 331-game strikeout...

Justin Verlander's 331-game strikeout streak ends as Indians beat Tigers, 11-8

14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Ten days ago, Justin Verlander took a perfect game into the sixth inning and seemed to be turning a corner after a disappointing start to the 2017 season. Verlander allowed seven runs and failed to record a strikeout in the Detroit Tigers' 11-8 loss to the Cleveland Indians Sunday at Comerica Park.

