Indians' Francona in hospital, won't manage team Tuesday

8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Boone Logan, right, as catcher Yan Gomes, center, looks on in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Cleveland won 11- 8. less Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Boone Logan, right, as catcher Yan Gomes, center, looks on in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit ... more CLEVELAND - Indians manager Terry Francona has been admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests and will miss Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres .

