Indians' Colon, Giants' Gregorio get season-long drug bans
These 2017 file photos, show San Francisco Giants pitcher Joan Gregorio, left, and Cleveland Indians pitcher Joseph Colon. Gregorio and Colon and have been suspended for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball's drug program following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC