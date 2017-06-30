Independence Day means a little extra to Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco
When he returned home after the Indians' visit to the nation's capital, Carlos Carrasco considering tossing out the Uncle Sam uniform. They surprised him with the costume as the team prepared to depart Washington, D.C., last August.
