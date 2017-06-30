Francona still hospitalized, no timetable for return
In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona pauses in the dugout prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. Francona remained hospitalized Thursday, July 6, with no clear timetable for his return.
