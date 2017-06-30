Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona at Cleveland Clinic for tests; will not manage Tuesday's game
Chris Antonetti, Indians president of baseball operations, told reporters Tuesday that manager Terry Francona is undergoing tests at Cleveland Clinic and will not manage the team Tuesday night against the Padres at Progressive Field. Last month Francona was hospitalized twice after leaving games for a rapid heart rate and lightheadedness.
