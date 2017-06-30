Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres s...

Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres series preview, pitching matchups

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Pitching matchups: RHP Trevor Cahill vs. Corey Kluber Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Luis Perdomo vs. RHP Trevor Bauer Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and RHP Dinelson Lamet vs. RHP Josh Tomlin Thursday at 7:10 p.m. The Padres drafted Kluber in the fourth round in 2007, but he never played above Class AA. They traded him to the Indians in 2010 and four years later he won the Cy Young award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC