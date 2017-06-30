Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres series preview, pitching matchups
Pitching matchups: RHP Trevor Cahill vs. Corey Kluber Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Luis Perdomo vs. RHP Trevor Bauer Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and RHP Dinelson Lamet vs. RHP Josh Tomlin Thursday at 7:10 p.m. The Padres drafted Kluber in the fourth round in 2007, but he never played above Class AA. They traded him to the Indians in 2010 and four years later he won the Cy Young award.
