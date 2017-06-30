Box seat to history
AMONG THE MANY CHANGES Camden's Larry Doby had to make once leaving the Newark Eagles to play for the Cleveland Indians was going from shortstop in the Negro League to playing in the the outfield with Cleveland. Weekend afternoon doubleheaders were once staples in baseball during an era which the sport's purists still refer to as the "golden age" of the game.
