Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak among 12 first-time All-Star starters

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak was among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970. Smoak has 22 home runs and is hitting .303 - both career highs - so far this season for Toronto.

