Baseball Capsules

Cory Spangenberg drove in the only run with a groundout, and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Tuesday night despite a record-setting outing by All-Star Corey Kluber. Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the game after he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for tests.

