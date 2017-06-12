Yan Gomes, Cleveland Indians host PLAY clinic at Progressive Field to ...
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes joined Tribe athletic trainers Tuesday morning at Progressive Field to host a stop of the national PLAY campaign, which advocates healthy lifestyle choices for children. Members of Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland came to the ballfield to stretch and run drills with Cleveland Indians trainers and strength coaches.
