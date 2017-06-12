Yan Gomes, Cleveland Indians host PLAY clinic at Progressive Field to ...

Yan Gomes, Cleveland Indians host PLA...

Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes joined Tribe athletic trainers Tuesday morning at Progressive Field to host a stop of the national PLAY campaign, which advocates healthy lifestyle choices for children. Members of Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland came to the ballfield to stretch and run drills with Cleveland Indians trainers and strength coaches.

