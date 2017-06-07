Who will be an All-Star from the Cleveland Indians?

The Cleveland Indians fan-base has voted for all of their players for the All-Star Game in Miami in July as for every single position, an Indians player is in the top of fan voting but who will actually get the nod to play for the American League team in Miami? At the catching position, Yan Gomes is, as of an update yesterday, is currently fifth in all American League catchers in voting with 381,178 votes . Gomes has struggled a bit offensively in 2017, though, as he has a slashline of .238/.321/.410 with four homers, 13 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 88 but he has played excellent defense as he has caught 13 potential base stealers , which is 52% .

