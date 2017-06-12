Where should the Cleveland Indians bat Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez?
With Michael Brantley scheduled to join the Indians on Monday after spending three days on the paternity list after his wife gave birth on Thursday, and Jose Ramirez hitting everything in sight, would he consider moving Brantley to the fifth spot and leaving Ramirez in the No.3 spot? Brantley has started 53 games this season, all in the No. 3 spot.
